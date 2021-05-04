Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,500 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 699,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $30,002.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,061,482.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $99,995.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,860.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,247 shares of company stock valued at $219,971 in the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynex Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock remained flat at $$20.20 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 387,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,876. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. Research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.64%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

