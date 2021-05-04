Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Reaches $0.59 on Top Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 4th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $218,782.71 and $175,190.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00072944 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003287 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 790,044 coins and its circulating supply is 369,207 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

