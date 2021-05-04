Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Twitter by 435.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $162,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,664 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 2,931.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,470 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Twitter by 771.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,069,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,887,000 after acquiring an additional 946,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $675,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,718 shares of company stock worth $4,724,273. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.53.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.