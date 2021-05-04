Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 111 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,565,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,679,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $2,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $253.12 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

