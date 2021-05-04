Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 33.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.32. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.