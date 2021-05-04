Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 438 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy stock opened at $635.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $688.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,296.83 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.64 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total value of $924,151.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $924,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. 26.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.