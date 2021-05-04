Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 4,459 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTRB. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000.

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20.

