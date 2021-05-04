Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 42 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $827.21.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total value of $1,075,292.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $711.05 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $690.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $708.35. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

