Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,415 Shares of MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.29% of MMA Capital worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MMA Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMAC opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MMA Capital had a net margin of 171.54% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

