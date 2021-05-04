Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 2,391 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover stock opened at $149.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover Co. has a one year low of $79.87 and a one year high of $151.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.79 and a 200 day moving average of $127.01.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

