Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 8,540 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

