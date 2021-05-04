Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.3% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,190.0% during the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 36,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 33,617 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 46,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 331,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 46,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK stock opened at $263.10 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.13 and a 200 day moving average of $238.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Securities raised their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.59.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

