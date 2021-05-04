Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $31,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.14 billion, a PE ratio of -577.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day moving average is $63.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

