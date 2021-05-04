Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $101.36 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.51 and its 200-day moving average is $92.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

