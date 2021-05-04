Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for about 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1,004.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 83,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,940,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $108,062,000 after buying an additional 525,180 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,819 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 47,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

Shares of TJX opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $72.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.14, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.11.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

