Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report $125.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.80 million and the lowest is $123.90 million. Duluth reported sales of $109.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $694.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $692.40 million to $697.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $748.47 million, with estimates ranging from $742.40 million to $753.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $255.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.07 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

In other Duluth news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Duluth by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.03. 424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,178. Duluth has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $473.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

