Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.30.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Duke Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 926,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,855,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.