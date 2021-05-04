Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy stock opened at $100.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.95. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $101.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.