Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Market Cap Hits $10.88 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00066015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00277813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.61 or 0.01170607 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00032862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.62 or 0.00758795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,223.96 or 1.00236190 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

