DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $144.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $137.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.53% from the stock’s current price.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.13.

Shares of DTE opened at $140.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average of $126.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a one year low of $92.39 and a one year high of $141.98.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

