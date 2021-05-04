DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Price Hits $0.0162 on Exchanges

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $104.44 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00086876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00069938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.92 or 0.00871613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,504.39 or 0.10102038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00101848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00044477 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Coin Profile

DSLA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,452,958,412 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.