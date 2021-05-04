Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Update

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dream Impact Trust in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDHRF remained flat at $$5.52 during midday trading on Tuesday. Dream Impact Trust has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $5.54.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

