Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.19. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

