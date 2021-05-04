DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

