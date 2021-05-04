DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.