Domtar (UFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts expect Domtar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. Domtar has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $41.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UFS raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

