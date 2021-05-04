Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $405.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target increased by Stephens from $360.00 to $405.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DPZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $422.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $429.68.

Shares of DPZ opened at $433.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $435.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $384.34 and a 200-day moving average of $381.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 68.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,177,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 51.3% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 58.0% during the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.0% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

