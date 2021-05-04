DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $67 million-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.07 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $6.95 on Tuesday, reaching $50.06. 14,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,904. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average is $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.60 million, a PE ratio of -136.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. DMC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DMC Global will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other DMC Global news, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $209,612.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

