Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 1,204 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,014 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 82,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in Comcast by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 971,583 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 214,545 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.71. The company had a trading volume of 220,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,147,564. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

