Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 120 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,269,000 after acquiring an additional 57,557 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,797,000 after buying an additional 76,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $264,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 549,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $226,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $416.64. 1,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

