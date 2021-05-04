Dividend Assets Capital LLC Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,525 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.7% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $378.29. 30,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,326. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $356.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.97. The stock has a market cap of $167.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

