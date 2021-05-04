Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.28. 881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,991. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average of $62.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

