Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 65,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 13,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 140,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,447,705. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

