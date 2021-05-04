Dividend Assets Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 52,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,546. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $398.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4526 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 149.17%.

In other Hess Midstream news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $60,112.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $43,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,460,195 shares of company stock worth $70,154,386.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

