district0x Hits One Day Volume of $28.15 Million (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. district0x has a total market cap of $187.18 million and $28.15 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, district0x has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One district0x coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00084611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00070367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.42 or 0.00874363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,520.93 or 0.10132408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00102068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00044325 BTC.

district0x Profile

district0x is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for district0x is district0x.io . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

