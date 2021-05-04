Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of DISCK opened at $31.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. Discovery has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

