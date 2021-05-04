Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $85.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several research analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.88. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $331,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,975,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $51,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,546 shares of company stock worth $19,281,613 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 26,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Diodes by 17.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 285,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,797,000 after purchasing an additional 43,397 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 3.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 265,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP grew its position in shares of Diodes by 2.2% during the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 70,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.