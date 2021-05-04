Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $85.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.
Several research analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.88. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02.
In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $331,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,975,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $51,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,546 shares of company stock worth $19,281,613 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 26,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Diodes by 17.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 285,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,797,000 after purchasing an additional 43,397 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 3.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 265,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP grew its position in shares of Diodes by 2.2% during the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 70,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
