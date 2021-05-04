Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,747,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,432 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

Shares of AKBA opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $508.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.86 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.