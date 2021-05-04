Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,582 Shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.02% of American River Bankshares worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American River Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in American River Bankshares by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

AMRB opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.75. American River Bankshares has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

AMRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

