Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,969 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.11% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVLY opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $181.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

