Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 8,821 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 393,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 4.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRG shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 206.28 and a quick ratio of 206.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. Research analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. This is a positive change from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.27%.

In related news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $213,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,989 shares of company stock valued at $129,098 and have sold 24,574 shares valued at $285,244. Company insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

