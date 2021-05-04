Digitex Reaches Market Cap of $12.45 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Digitex has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Digitex has a market cap of $12.45 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00072826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00070761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $505.58 or 0.00894185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,735.96 or 0.10144883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00101160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00047373 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

