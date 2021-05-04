Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $175.00 at TD Securities

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an in-line rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.06.

DLR stock opened at $151.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $117,062.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,906 shares of company stock valued at $7,341,347. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

