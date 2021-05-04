Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,847,000 after purchasing an additional 517,002 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,765,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,284,000 after purchasing an additional 84,165 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,906 shares of company stock worth $7,341,347 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

