DIGG Hits Market Capitalization of $46.34 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a market cap of $46.34 million and $101,587.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for about $52,840.54 or 0.97497048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00065160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.05 or 0.00265783 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $636.57 or 0.01174540 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00031735 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.75 or 0.00728354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,290.27 or 1.00171977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 877 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.