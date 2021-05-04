DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

DMAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $177.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.58. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

