DHI Group (DHX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect DHI Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.92 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DHI Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DHX opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $162.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

