dHedge DAO Market Cap Achieves $26.39 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $26.39 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for about $2.63 or 0.00004811 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00086308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00019289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00070660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.72 or 0.00873979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,532.18 or 0.10120977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00102375 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00044449 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

DHT is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,034,409 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.