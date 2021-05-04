Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €4.47 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.38 ($8.68).

ETR:LHA opened at €11.02 ($12.96) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.26. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

