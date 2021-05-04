Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $54.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $170,800.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,800.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 262,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,013.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,558,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,798,274 shares of company stock valued at $257,876,057 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

