Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “£162.85” Price Target for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £162.85 ($212.76) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £157 ($205.12) to £170 ($222.11) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Flutter Entertainment to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £172.50 ($225.37) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £150.38 ($196.47) to £162.33 ($212.09) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of £162.13 ($211.83).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £148.40 ($193.89) on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 9,148 ($119.52) and a 1 year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 520.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of £157.30 and a 200-day moving average of £145.64.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.